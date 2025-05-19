USS Kearsarge Participates In Security Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250522-N-EG735-1169 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Brandon Traylora, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Participates in a security drill in the ship’s hangar bay, May 22, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)