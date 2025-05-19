USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250522-N-SX503-1068 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Sang Feria, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts maintenance in the ship’s fo’c’sle. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)