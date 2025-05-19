USS Kearsarge Participates In Routine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250521-N-EG735-1005 NORFOLK, Va. (May 21, 2025) Chief Machinist's Mate Paul Clark, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts routine maintenance on the ship, May 21, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)