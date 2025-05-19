Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Participates In Routine Maintenance [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Kearsarge Participates In Routine Maintenance

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250521-N-EG735-1005 NORFOLK, Va. (May 21, 2025) Chief Machinist's Mate Paul Clark, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts routine maintenance on the ship, May 21, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9058586
    VIRIN: 250521-N-EG735-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 813.54 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Participates In Routine Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Chief
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Routine Maintanance

