FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club

U.S. service members attend dinner with club members at the National Arts Club during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)