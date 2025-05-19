Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club [Image 6 of 13]

    FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    Nicolette Stephanie, a member of the American Bombshells, sings at the National Arts Club during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    This work, FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

