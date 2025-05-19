FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malik Cox, left, and Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John R. Gregorio, both with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo at the National Arts Club during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. Cox is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Gregorio is a native of Cagayan, Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)