FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malik Cox, left, with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Sgt. Bianca Macedo, center, a transmissions systems operator with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John R. Gregorio, also with 2D CRR, pose for a photo at the National Arts Club during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. Cox is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Macedo is a native of Los Angeles, California. Gregorio is a native of Cagayan, Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

