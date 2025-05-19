Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club [Image 5 of 13]

    FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malik Cox, left, with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Sgt. Bianca Macedo, center, a transmissions systems operator with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John R. Gregorio, also with 2D CRR, pose for a photo at the National Arts Club during Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. Cox is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Macedo is a native of Los Angeles, California. Gregorio is a native of Cagayan, Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9057763
    VIRIN: 250522-M-OV505-1027
    Resolution: 7939x5293
    Size: 35.62 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY25: U.S. service members and club members attend dinner at the National Arts Club [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    National Arts Club
    FWNY25
    Marines250

