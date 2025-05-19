354th RANS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Hamilton, 354th Range Squadron incoming commander, renders an initial salute to Staff Sgt. Niles Klawitter, 354th Range Squadron range scheduler, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 22, 2025. Hamilton was commissioned in the Air Force through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2010. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)