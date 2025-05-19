354th RANS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Doerfler, left, 354th Range Squadron outgoing commander, renders a final salute to Staff Sgt. Kjell Olson, 354th Range Squadron plans and programs, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 22, 2025. Before assuming command of the 354th RANS, Doerfler was the director of operations for the 353rd Combat Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)