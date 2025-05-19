Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th RANS Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    354th RANS Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Doerfler, left, passes the guidon to Maj. Joseph Hamilton, 354th Range Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 22, 2025. The 354th RANS schedules, plans and coordinates the use of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex for local units and our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9057250
    VIRIN: 250522-F-ON091-1051
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, 354th RANS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Change of Command
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th Range Squadron

