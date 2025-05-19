354th RANS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Doerfler, left, passes the guidon to Maj. Joseph Hamilton, 354th Range Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 22, 2025. The 354th RANS schedules, plans and coordinates the use of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex for local units and our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)