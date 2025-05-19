U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Doerfler, right, 354th Range Squadron outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Curtis Dougherty, 354th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 22, 2025. The 354th RANS schedules, plans and coordinates the use of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex for local units and our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9057247
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-ON091-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th RANS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.