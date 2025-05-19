Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

A team of missile maintainers assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., stand in front of a transporter erector May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The team was part of a MAFB joint task force responsible for supporting and executing Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9054108
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-QS635-1394
|Resolution:
|6022x4007
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
