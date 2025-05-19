Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    341st Missile Wing

    A team of missile maintainers assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., stand in front of a transporter erector May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The team was part of a MAFB joint task force responsible for supporting and executing Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 02:53
    Photo ID: 9054108
    VIRIN: 250519-F-QS635-1394
    Resolution: 6022x4007
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing
    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing
    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing
    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICBM
    Malmstrom AFB
    Minuteman III
    Glory Trip

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download