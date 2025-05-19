Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 05.19.2025 Courtesy Photo 341st Missile Wing

A team of missile maintainers assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., stand in front of a transporter erector May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The team was part of a MAFB joint task force responsible for supporting and executing Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)