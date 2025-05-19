First Lt. Travis Evans, 10th Missile Squadron combat crew commander, left, and 1st Lt. Kalvin Sutherland, 10 MS deputy combat crew commander, stand in a launch control center trainer May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Evans and Sutherland represented Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., as the missileers charged with initiating the launch sequence for Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9054107
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-QS635-1441
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing
No keywords found.