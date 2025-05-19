Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 3 of 4]

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    341st Missile Wing

    First Lt. Travis Evans, 10th Missile Squadron combat crew commander, left, and 1st Lt. Kalvin Sutherland, 10 MS deputy combat crew commander, stand in a launch control center trainer May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Evans and Sutherland represented Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., as the missileers charged with initiating the launch sequence for Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 02:53
    Photo ID: 9054107
    VIRIN: 250519-F-QS635-1441
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    ICBM
    Minuteman
    Test Launch
    Missile Maintenance
    MMIII

