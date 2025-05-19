Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 05.19.2025 Courtesy Photo 341st Missile Wing

First Lt. Travis Evans, 10th Missile Squadron combat crew commander, left, and 1st Lt. Kalvin Sutherland, 10 MS deputy combat crew commander, stand in a launch control center trainer May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Evans and Sutherland represented Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., as the missileers charged with initiating the launch sequence for Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)