Airman 1st Class David Foster, missile maintainer assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., receives a mission safety brief May 20, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The 341 MMXS worked alongside Vandenberg’s 576th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron to prepare for and execute Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:53
|Photo ID:
|9054105
|VIRIN:
|250320-F-DT423-1266
|Resolution:
|4937x3285
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing
No keywords found.