    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 1 of 4]

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    341st Missile Wing

    Airman 1st Class David Foster, missile maintainer assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., receives a mission safety brief May 20, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The 341 MMXS worked alongside Vandenberg’s 576th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron to prepare for and execute Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

