Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

Airman 1st Class David Foster, missile maintainer assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., receives a mission safety brief May 20, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The 341 MMXS worked alongside Vandenberg’s 576th Flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron to prepare for and execute Glory Trip 253, an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)