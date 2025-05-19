Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing [Image 2 of 4]

    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    341st Missile Wing

    First Lt. Travis Evans, 10th Missile Squadron combat crew commander, left, and 1st Lt. Kalvin Sutherland, 10 MS deputy combat crew commander, complete a series of simulated checklist procedures in a launch control center trainer May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The missileers routinely rehearse and execute tasks on alert back home at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., but they were selected this time to send a live missile into the sky for Glory Trip 253, testing the readiness, reliability and precision of the nation’s strategic deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

    ICBM
    Minuteman
    Test Launch
    Missile Maintenance
    MMIII

