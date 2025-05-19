Operational Test Launch GT 253 is a 'Glory Trip' for wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Lt. Travis Evans, 10th Missile Squadron combat crew commander, left, and 1st Lt. Kalvin Sutherland, 10 MS deputy combat crew commander, complete a series of simulated checklist procedures in a launch control center trainer May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The missileers routinely rehearse and execute tasks on alert back home at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., but they were selected this time to send a live missile into the sky for Glory Trip 253, testing the readiness, reliability and precision of the nation’s strategic deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)