Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, speaks to attendees during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. The visit emphasized the Space Force’s commitment to regional deterrence and integration with joint partners in the Indo-Pacific through critical missions like Joint Tactical Ground Station, which provides around-the-clock missile warning capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9050562
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-TF852-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
