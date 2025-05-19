Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Guardians assigned to the U.S. Space Force 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 4 stand in formation during a visit by Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, USSF Indo-Pacific commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. The detachment operates the Joint Tactical Ground Station which provides real-time missile warning in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces. The Space Force assumed the mission from the U.S. Army in October 2023, enhancing regional missile defense and joint operational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)