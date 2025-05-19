U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir delivers remarks to Guardians assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 4 during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. The detachment was reactivated in 2023 to support growing demands for space-based missile warning and domain awareness, following the transfer of the Joint Tactical Ground Station mission from the U.S. Army to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9050560
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-TF852-1092
|Resolution:
|5289x3519
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.