Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir delivers remarks to Guardians assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 4 during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. The detachment was reactivated in 2023 to support growing demands for space-based missile warning and domain awareness, following the transfer of the Joint Tactical Ground Station mission from the U.S. Army to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)