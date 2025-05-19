Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan [Image 2 of 4]

    Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, right, shakes hands with a Guardian assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 4 during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. The visit highlighted the Space Force’s expanded role in missile warning operations through Joint Tactical Ground Station, which supports active defense and battlespace characterization in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    35 FW
    Missile Warning
    JTAGS
    Team Misawa
    Space Force
    Indo-Pacific Command

