Space Force Indo-Pacific Commander Reviews JTAGS Operations in Japan

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, right, shakes hands with a Guardian assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 4 during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. The visit highlighted the Space Force’s expanded role in missile warning operations through Joint Tactical Ground Station, which supports active defense and battlespace characterization in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)