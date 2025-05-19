First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaitlynd Newland and Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, both 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, gather medical supplies for a simulated accident at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The training scenario involved a gunshot wound to a diesel canine simulator and required handlers to apply canine tactical combat casualty care while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)