U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, applies pressure to a wound on a diesel canine simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The scenario was part of a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care course that prepared handlers to respond quickly and effectively to life-threatening injuries on military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9049537
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-PG418-1106
|Resolution:
|3535x2668
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries
No keywords found.