First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, applies pressure to a wound on a diesel canine simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The scenario was part of a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care course that prepared handlers to respond quickly and effectively to life-threatening injuries on military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)