First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

U.S. Army Soldiers place a laryngoscope in a diesel canine simulator during a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The training taught members how to establish an airway and restore breathing in emergency situations involving military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
