Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers place a laryngoscope in a diesel canine simulator during a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The training taught members how to establish an airway and restore breathing in emergency situations involving military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:23
    Photo ID: 9049532
    VIRIN: 250508-F-PG418-1074
    Resolution: 4156x3144
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries
    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries
    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries
    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Veterinarian
    TCCC
    Combat Ready
    633 SFS
    k-9 TCCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download