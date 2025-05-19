Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries [Image 2 of 4]

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The joint training prepared personnel to provide life-saving care to military working dogs when veterinary support is not immediately available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    This work, First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

