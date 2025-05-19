First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat Canine Injuries

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The joint training prepared personnel to provide life-saving care to military working dogs when veterinary support is not immediately available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
