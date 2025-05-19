Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force personnel watch as two F/A-18E Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 perform a fly-over at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 is in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)