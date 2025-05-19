U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force personnel watch as two F/A-18E Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 perform a fly-over at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 is in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 04:03
|Photo ID:
|9047691
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-SL055-1009
|Resolution:
|4235x2818
|Size:
|698.8 KB
|Location:
|LANGKAWI, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LIMA 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.