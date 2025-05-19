Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LIMA 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LIMA 25

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during an opening ceremony fly-over at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. The 36 Airlift Squadron maintains mission-ready C-130J aircrew to conduct a wide variety of mission sets including theater airlift, special operations, and humanitarian aid throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:03
    Photo ID: 9047688
    VIRIN: 250520-F-SL055-1436
    Resolution: 5911x3933
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: LANGKAWI, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LIMA 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LIMA 25
    LIMA 25
    LIMA 25
    LIMA 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    C130-J Super Hercules
    LIMA 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download