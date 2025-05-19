Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during an opening ceremony fly-over at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. The 36 Airlift Squadron maintains mission-ready C-130J aircrew to conduct a wide variety of mission sets including theater airlift, special operations, and humanitarian aid throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)