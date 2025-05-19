Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIMA 25 [Image 2 of 4]

    LIMA 25

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chaz Burrows, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron programs flight chief, left, and Tech. Sgt. Kaylynn Staba, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, pose for a photo with attendees at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. The 36 Airlift Squadron maintains mission-ready C-130J aircrew to conduct a wide variety of mission sets including theater airlift, special operations, and humanitarian aid throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:03
    Photo ID: 9047689
    VIRIN: 250520-F-SL055-1538
    Resolution: 5041x3354
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: LANGKAWI, MY
    This work, LIMA 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    C130-J Super Hercules
    LIMA 25

