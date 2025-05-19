Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIMA 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    LIMA 25

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate Richard Tretsven, left, and Aviation Electrician's Mate Second Class Marcus Cox pose for a photo in front of an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 with an attendee at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. LIMA 25 is a biennial event that brings together industry stakeholders and government and military leaders from more than a dozen nations for a five-day event dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil and commercial applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:03
    Photo ID: 9047690
    VIRIN: 250520-F-SL055-1563
    Resolution: 5142x3421
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: LANGKAWI, MY
    This work, LIMA 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

