U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate Richard Tretsven, left, and Aviation Electrician's Mate Second Class Marcus Cox pose for a photo in front of an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 with an attendee at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 20, 2025. LIMA 25 is a biennial event that brings together industry stakeholders and government and military leaders from more than a dozen nations for a five-day event dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil and commercial applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)