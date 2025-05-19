Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck rest at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. More than 930 participants from four nations gathered to honor the sacrifice of the four chaplains and celebrate the spirit of unity, endurance and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)