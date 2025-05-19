Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck rest after finishing the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The NFM is a long-standing military event that challenges participants to march 18.6 miles while carrying a minimum of 25 pounds, completing the ruck within the time set for their age group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9047655
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-MU509-1753
|Resolution:
|4802x3430
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.