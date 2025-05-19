Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck rest after finishing the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The NFM is a long-standing military event that challenges participants to march 18.6 miles while carrying a minimum of 25 pounds, completing the ruck within the time set for their age group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)