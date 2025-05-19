Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck march through the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. Originally founded in Norway, the event has become internationally recognized and is held in several countries around the world, often coordinated by military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)