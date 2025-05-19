Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

    Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck march through the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. Originally founded in Norway, the event has become internationally recognized and is held in several countries around the world, often coordinated by military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

