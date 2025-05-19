Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 05.17.2025 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck dash to the finish line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The NFM was first held in 1915 to test the physical stamina of soldiers in the Norwegian Army and prepare them for long marches in harsh conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)