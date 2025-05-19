Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March [Image 8 of 10]

    Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck dash to the finish line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The NFM was first held in 1915 to test the physical stamina of soldiers in the Norwegian Army and prepare them for long marches in harsh conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 03:14
    Photo ID: 9047654
    VIRIN: 250517-F-MU509-1737
    Resolution: 4946x3533
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

