Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck progress through the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The event honored the sacrifice of four chaplains that helped panicked soldiers to safety after a U.S. Army transport ship was hit by a torpedo during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)