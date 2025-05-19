Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 10]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Participants of the Four Chaplain Memorial Run and Ruck progress through the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The event honored the sacrifice of four chaplains that helped panicked soldiers to safety after a U.S. Army transport ship was hit by a torpedo during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 03:14
    Photo ID: 9047652
    VIRIN: 250517-F-MU509-1342
    Resolution: 5400x3857
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Four Chaplains: Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

