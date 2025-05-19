Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (May 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) prepare to onload supplies, May 14, while replenishing in Subic Bay. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

