USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (May 14, 2025) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Felix Nungaray, left, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Khristian Green from Memphis, center, Tennessee, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Brian Guster from Saginaw, Michigan, right, man the rails on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while pulling into Subic Bay, May 14. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)