USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (May 14, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Cleon Moore from New York, New York, left, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Jacob Shaff from Surprise, Arizona, Center, and and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Steven McKay, right, heave a fuel line onto a refueling station on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while refueling and replenishing supplies in Subic Bay, May 14. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)