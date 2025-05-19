USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (May 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) onload stores, May 14, while replenishing in Subic Bay. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9047089
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-MR862-1448
|Resolution:
|5401x3525
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
