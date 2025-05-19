USS Benfold (DDG 65) replenishes in in Subic Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (May 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) hoist the jackstaff while departing Subic Bay, May 14. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)