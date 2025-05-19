From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force’s official demonstration team, the “Thunderbirds” prepare to take off during their ground performance at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., for the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow May 18, 2025. The Thunderbird’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a multi-role fighter aircraft that is capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat and is used to perform many aerial demonstrations for spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)