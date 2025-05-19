The U.S. Air Force’s official demonstration team, the “Thunderbirds” prepare to take off during their ground performance at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., for the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow May 18, 2025. The Thunderbird’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a multi-role fighter aircraft that is capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat and is used to perform many aerial demonstrations for spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9046474
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-WW862-1258
|Resolution:
|4926x3067
|Size:
|774.66 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers
No keywords found.