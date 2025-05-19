Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers [Image 6 of 8]

    From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Families enjoy a weekend at the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow May 18, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. While attending the OHAS, families had the opportunity to meet JB MDL’s service members, participate in interactive stations, and witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:32
    Photo ID: 9046427
    VIRIN: 250518-F-WW862-1092
    Resolution: 4316x3382
    Size: 893.37 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    #PowerInThePines2025 #JointWarfighters #HonorInspireInnovate

