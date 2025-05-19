Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers [Image 8 of 8]

    From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform one of many maneuvers throughout the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 18, 2025. The Thunderbirds perform precise aerial maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the Air Force’s high-performance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:32
    Photo ID: 9046476
    VIRIN: 250518-F-WW862-1355
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    #PowerInThePines2025 #JointWarfighters #HonorInspireInnovate

