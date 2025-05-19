From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform one of many maneuvers throughout the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 18, 2025. The Thunderbirds perform precise aerial maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the Air Force’s high-performance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)