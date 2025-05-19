From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., enjoyed many static displays as well as interactive booths, kid-friendly activities and many foods vendors at the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow May 18, 2025. This family-friendly event invited the community to witness the power, precision and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers, with a theme of, “Joint Warfighters: Honor. Inspire. Innovate.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh)