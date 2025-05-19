From the sky to screen: Power in the Pines draws over 350,000 viewers

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform one of many...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform one of many maneuvers throughout the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 17, 2025. The Thunderbirds are an Air Combat Command unit that exhibits the professional qualities the U.S. Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain and support these aircraft. (U.S. photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst opened its gates May 17-18 for the 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow.

As cars lined up for miles, before the sun even rose above the trees, a monstrous crowd buzzed with excitement as they waited for both current and historic aircraft to take flight in the afternoon sky. 165,000 plus spectators were at the installation for the two-day event consisting of aerial demonstrations, static displays, vendors and the opportunity to interact with service members from each branch of the U.S. military.

“The Power in the Pines has a long lineage at JBMDL,” said Col. Anthony Smith, 87th Air Base Wing and JBMDL Commander. “For decades, this signature event has allowed us to connect with our local community and showcase the exceptional mission sets our joint forces perform around the world every day. But more than that, it gives our neighbors the chance to meet the sons and daughters who wear the uniform—to have real conversations, ask questions, and see the people behind the mission. It helps demystify military service by highlighting our most junior service members, whose stories and dedication often resonate the most.”

U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and Space Force Guardians all worked together to provide visitors a memorable experience, embracing this year’s theme: “Joint Warfighters: Honor. Inspire. Innovate.”

For the first time in Power in the Pines history, the aerial events were displayed on the flightline via four jumbotron screens, further adding to the guest experience on the jampacked ramp. Additionally, the performances were also livestreamed to an audience of 200,000 plus viewers in 39 countries – providing an opportunity to those who couldn’t physically make it to the show. The livestream broadcast also consisted of JB MDL leadership and performer interviews, and in-depth looks at joint force missions across the installation.

Throughout the weekend, spectators were treated to various joint force static displays from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and World War II heritage aircraft such as the B-25 Mitchell, an American medium bomber introduced in 1941.

The aerial performances commenced each day around noon, Saturday’s event starting with the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue cadets jumping from a C-17 Globemaster III to parachute the American flag to show center.

The skies above Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst came alive as military aircraft performed impressive maneuvers. The KC-46 Pegasus—the Air Force's newest aerial refueling tanker—demonstrated a mid-air connection with the massive C-17 Globemaster III transport jet, showcasing how the 305th Air Mobility Wing delivers critical capabilities anywhere on Earth within hours.

The Coast Guard executed a dramatic search and rescue demonstration, displaying the precision needed to save lives at sea. Marine Corps pilots showcased their helicopters' capabilities—the formidable AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, versatile UH-1Y Venom utility chopper, and the powerful CH-53 Super Stallion demonstrated a sling load operation with a Humvee, illustrating critical battlefield transportation techniques.

History took flight when the vintage B-25 "Panchito" bomber roared overhead, followed by the skilled aerobatics of the "Jersey Jerks" flight team. The legacy flight pairing the modern C-17 alongside the historic C-47 Skytrain—famous for delivering paratroopers over Normandy on D-Day—provided a powerful reminder of military aviation's evolution. But each day of the Power in the Pines culminated with a much-anticipated performance by the headlining act—the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds pilots performed a mix of tight formation flying in their Delta and Diamond formations, with ground personnel performing many precise maneuvers in the launching and recovering of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

"Putting together JB MDL's Open House and Airshow was a huge team effort with almost 3,000 people pitching in from the installation and our local communities," said Lt. Col. Matthew Mattson, Open House and Airshow director. "More than 2,300 of our own joint force military members and federal civilians stepped up, while a core team of 89 people somehow managed to plan this entire thing for the past year on top of their regular jobs. We had 400 on and off base police from local, state and federal agencies keeping everyone safe; paramedics from nine different squads ready to help; local fire departments on-site; 15 nearby hospitals on call; and emergency management teams from two counties all working together. Thanks to all this amazing support, we pulled off a top-notch, safe show that our guests loved. At the end of the day, it's all about celebrating our military heritage and hopefully sparking something in the next generation of Americans who might serve their country or better understand what the military does for our nation.”