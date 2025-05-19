86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Polish air force medical technician treats a simulated patient during an in-flight mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules aircraft heading to Vilius, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. By training together the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and its NATO counterparts built trust, enhanced tactical familiarity, and improved communication essential to mission success in any future joint operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)