86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and NATO Allies offload simulated and real blood during a mass casualty exercise at Vilnius, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Throughout the exercise, 24 medical technicians from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Polish air force, Belgian Air Component, and Royal Danish Air Force were able to learn and teach critical techniques for the transport and care of patients on board the C-130H aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)