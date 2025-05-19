86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron teaches a Royal Netherlands Air Force member best medical practices during an in-flight mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules aircraft heading to Vilius, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Interfly training events like this ensure that medical units across NATO are prepared to respond jointly to natural disasters, combat operations, or humanitarian crises with precision, speed and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)