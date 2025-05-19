Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

    GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron teaches a Royal Netherlands Air Force member best medical practices during an in-flight mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules aircraft heading to Vilius, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Interfly training events like this ensure that medical units across NATO are prepared to respond jointly to natural disasters, combat operations, or humanitarian crises with precision, speed and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

