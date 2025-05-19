86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron teaches NATO Allies best medical practices during an in-flight mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules heading to Vilius, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Twenty-four medical technicians from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Polish air force, Belgian Air Component, and Royal Danish Air Force were able to learn and teach critical techniques for the transport and care of patients on board the C-130H aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)