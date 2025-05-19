Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

    GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron teaches NATO Allies best medical practices during an in-flight mass casualty exercise on a C-130H Hercules heading to Vilius, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Twenty-four medical technicians from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Polish air force, Belgian Air Component, and Royal Danish Air Force were able to learn and teach critical techniques for the transport and care of patients on board the C-130H aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 9045505
    VIRIN: 250515-F-VY348-1172
    Resolution: 6048x3751
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, 86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

