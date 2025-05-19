86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and NATO Allies prepare to board a C-130H Hercules aircraft during a mass casualty exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 15, 2025. This joint exercise enhanced interoperability by aligning aeromedical evacuation protocols, patient transport procedures, and clinical decision-making across medical personnel from the U.S., Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)