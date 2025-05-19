Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

    GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and NATO Allies prepare to board a C-130H Hercules aircraft during a mass casualty exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 15, 2025. This joint exercise enhanced interoperability by aligning aeromedical evacuation protocols, patient transport procedures, and clinical decision-making across medical personnel from the U.S., Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

