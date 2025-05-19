Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron physical security NCO in charge, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. Mckelvain was recognized for his contributions in roles such as asset custodian, facility manager and unit control center representative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)