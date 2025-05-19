Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron physical security NCO in charge, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. Mckelvain was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his contributions in conducting facility inspections, fulfilling work orders and developing maintenance and continuity schedules for facilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)