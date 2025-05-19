Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain [Image 1 of 6]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Beckman, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th ESFS physical security NCO in charge, pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. Mckelvain was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his contributions in force protection sustainment across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 9045054
    VIRIN: 250512-F-KE594-2024
    Resolution: 5095x3390
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    marauder of the week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

