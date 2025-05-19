Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Beckman, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th ESFS physical security NCO in charge, pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. Mckelvain was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his contributions in force protection sustainment across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)